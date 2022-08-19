PCB declines NOC request of two cricketers for Caribbean Premier League

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised, at least, two cricketers to play the domestic national T20 tournament instead of opting to play for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20. According to reports, the PCB – while turning down NOC requests of Azam Khan and Qasim Akram to play in the Caribbean Premier League – have asked them to play National T20 Cup starting on August 30. The 2022 edition of CPL starts on September 1, 2022. Azam was signed by Barbados Royals while Qasim Akram was picked by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the CPL.

Two other players, Mohammad Amir – who has already announced his retirement – and Imad Wasim – who obtained NOC quite earlier – are allowed to participate in the tournament in West Indies. Players who are in PCB plans have been advised to play in the National T20 Cup, which is a qualification for selection in the national side. The PCB has made its mind that playing and performing in CPL or any other league will not be a criterion to earn selection in the Pakistan side, according to reports. Players under consideration for future plans are expected to play in the National T20 Cup to stake a claim in the national side. According to PCB’s policy, players are allowed to play three ICC-approved foreign leagues, excluding Pakistan Super League (PSL), only if they don’t coincide with the PCB-organised events or national duty and player workload and fitness regime are properly managed. The PCB is of the view that these players are Pakistan’s future assets and they shouldn’t be allowed to give preference to franchise cricket over their own domestic events as the PCB has invested in them.