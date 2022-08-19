Ali Zafar to mentor young artists, announces talent hunt

Vocal powerhouse Ali Zafar keeps promoting budding artists by giving them a chance to showcase their talent before the audience.

Once again, the heartthrob has taken the initiative to groom young talent.

Zafar has won millions of hearts not only with back-to-back hit tracks but also with his phenomenal acting skills. The man of many talents has a soft corner for the struggling artists, who despite being ripe with talent could not make it to the limelight.

As the singer-turned-actor was all set to rock the stage in the forthcoming Texas concert, the all-rounder came up with yet another exciting announcement.

Turning to his social media handle, the ‘Teefa in Trouble’ sensation shared a video message announcing a talent hunt for female singers “Ladies in Texas, Houston, if you are a singer or performer, this is your chance to be on stage with me to sing the duet “Sajna Door” from my movie ‘Teefa in Trouble’ this Saturday, 20th August. Record your auditions and tag me in stories”.

“It’s time for the best talent to shine on stage. And yes, the top ten auditions will get free VIP tickets and backstage passes,” Zafar stated while revealing the perks for the winner as well as the top ten entries. He has earlier launched ‘Nightingale Records’ to make way for aspiring musicians. The much-adored artist is also known to be the mentor of young singers such as Yashal Shahid, Urooj Fatima and Nirmal Roy.