‘Pasoori’ truly transcending boundaries!

Coke Studio Africa releases a brand new version and remix Pasoori. Pasoori has become somewhat of a global phenomenon, emanating from Pakistan the track has made waves across the world since its release in February 2022, with over 330 million views on Youtube alone. This exciting remix of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s smash hit adds a distinctive African touch with a unique collision of genres and cultures. Nigerian Afrobeats represented by Reekado Banks, Egyptian and trap elements brought by rapper Marwan Moussa and the original composer of the song Ali Sethi from Pakistan all come together to create a truly global fusion in an unforgettable rousing remix. Ali started writing Pasoori at a time when local performers were barred from working across the border. Turning angst into art, he wrote two lines of the song – one inspired by the need to celebrate artistic self-expression and the other a fun quote he had seen on the back of a Pakistani lorry. Imitating the fluid comings and goings of a trucker, Pasoori is a call to the artist in all of us.