Armed forces are pride of nation: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON DC: A condolence meeting was held at the Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC to pay tribute to the dedication, commitment and courage of those officers and official of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in Lasbella Helicopter crash on August 01, 2022 while performing their duties in extremely challenging circumstances.

The assembly paid tribute to Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, Maj Gen Amjad Hanif Shaheed, Brig Muhammad Khalid Shaheed, Major Saeed Ahmad Shaheed, Major Talha Manan Shaheed and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz for their ultimate sacrifice while serving their countrymen in distress.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Pak Ambassador to the United Stated Masood Khan said that the history of armed forces was full of unparalleled sacrifices for the country.

“Our officers and personnel of the armed forces have been making us proud with their sacrifices. They have always been at the forefront whenever the country has faced any challenge; may that be external threat, internal challenge or any natural calamity”, the Ambassador observed.

The Ambassador said that Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed with his professionalism and character has left behind a rich legacy and an example to be emulated. He proved his mettle through his leadership qualities and capabilities. He always led from the front, the Ambassador continued.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that he knew Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed personally. Besides his close contact while the martyred general was serving as Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC, he also got a chance to meet him while he was serving as Commandant Command and Staff College and Commander Southern Command in Quetta.

Masood Khan said that besides his sterling professionalism, sagacity and vision as a General, he was extremely humane and kind-hearted person who always helped the needy. He was equally popular in Washington also. US Defence and State Departments have also expressed their condolence over the loss, the Ambassador continued. The Ambassador also paid glowing tributes to other heroic personnel who embraced martyrdom in the crash.

Defence Attache Brig Nauman Manzoor paid tribute to the late general and highlighted his services for the nation. Brig Nauman said that the martyrs of the armed forces were the pride of the forces. He said that making ultimate sacrifice for the country was a strong tradition of the armed forces.

Defence Attache said that Lt Gen Sarfraz Shaheed spent most part of his career in field along with his officers and jawans. He had a unique honor to serve as instructor at all three major military training institutes including Infantry School Quetta, Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad.

Mr. Naveed Bokhari, Deputy Head of Mission read out condolence reference. A message of condolence was also sent from the Embassy to the bereaved families. The assembly offered Fateha for the departed souls. News Desk