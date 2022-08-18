Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein gets engaged to Saudi national

Jordan on Wednesday announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif.

The engagement took place at the home of the bride-to-be’s father in Riyadh. The guests included several members of the Jordanian royal family including Prince Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, Prince Ali bin Hussein, Prince Hashim bin Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, and Prince Rashid bin Hassan along with members of Al-Saif’s family.

The official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan posted pictures of the engagement.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest, Prince Hussein, and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania Tweeted.

Rajwa al-Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif and Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed al-Sudairi. She is the youngest sister of Faisal, Nayef and Dana, Al Arabiya reported.

Al-Saif reportedly received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia, and her higher education at the School of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York

Earlier, Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah announced her engagement to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in July.