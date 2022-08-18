Medical report confirms torture; Showbiz figures demand justice for Khadija

According to the Medico-Legal report(MLO) of Khadija Mehmood, a Faisalabad Medical student has been confirmed physical as well as psychological torture on her. The incident went viral on the internet and drew widespread attention from all aspects of life.CM Punjab Pervez Elahi and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took keen notice of the incident and demanded a report from the concerned district police officers.

Ana, who is the daughter of Prime suspect Danish, is on the run while the police is unable to bring her to the light.

All the five arraigns including the prime accused Danish are on physical remand for 48 hours whereas the Maham(Danish’s wife who forced Khadija to lick her shoes) is also on judicial remand.

As per MLO’s report the victimized girl Khadija’s fingers, eyes, nose, and face were highly ‘fractured’.The medical report has confirmed that the attackers and the assailant also cut the hair of the victimized girl.

As Khadija’s video went viral headlong and people are demanding immediate justice for her.

In the vicious videos, the whole family and their supporters were floundering the victimized girl for the pursuit of disproposal of the businessman of Faisalabad. The assailants slapped Khadija multiple times,forced her to lick the shoes, and rub her nose on the ground as well. The torture is being displayed on the internet.

FIA cybercrime wing become vigilant and set in motion an investigation against the Prime accuser Danish.

Whereas the cell phones of Danish and his wife Maham, their guards and the victimized girl Khadija is under the observation of FIA and were sent for forensic investigation.

