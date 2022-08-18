The US vows to stand by Pakistan in ‘hard times’: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a $1 million aid package for Pakistan to help victims of the recent devastating floods.

In a tweet, Secretary Blinken said, “We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims.”

US vows to stand by Pakistan in ‘hard times’

He said, “In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis.”

We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims. In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the U.S. announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis. https://t.co/eDSeZOrvaE — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 17, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the US ambassador in Pakistan had already announced an assistance of $100,000 to help the flood affectees.