Floods claim 11 more lives in Balochistan: On Thursday, at least 11 people died and many were critically injured in flood-related incidents in Balochistan.

In Qila Abdullah, the Machka Dam broke, causing hundreds of houses and many connecting roads to be washed away in a flash flood. It also forced thousands of people to flee.

Furthermore, Kalmati Goth and Nasib Khaskheli Goth in Lasbela were submerged after Rori Nullah and Mithi Nullah were flooded due to heavy rains.

The water reached the national highway from the Kalamati Stop, stranding hundreds of passengers.

Other affected areas included Bahadur Khan Kalmati Goth, Bahram Khan Kalmati Goth, and Natha Khan Kalmati Goth.

The Kalamati Goths began to flee to safer areas.

Since last night, it has been raining in Kohlu and its surroundings. Rain caused mud houses to collapse, and the area is once again under threat of flooding. In Sanghar, Sindh, eight people were injured in roof collapse incidents caused by heavy rain at night.

The continuous rain in Sanghar for 22 hours also broke a 30-year record, flooding local streams and nullahs and submerging low-lying areas. Many areas, including Workshop Gujri, Chotiari, and Jhol Mian, were submerged after the nullahs overflowed.

The Meteorological Department had issued a red alert in Sanghar a month ago, but the nullahs broke due to a lack of timely cleaning.

Sanghar’s residents are forced to seek refuge on the roofs of their homes. The seven-foot-high flood water has made life difficult for residents of Zahid Town, Gulshan Sawan, Gulshan Kamal, and Raja Town.

Standing crops in various areas of Sanghar were also destroyed and submerged in water. Furthermore, the civil hospital wards in Sanghar were submerged. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains for the next four days.

Sanghar’s focal point is missing from the scene. The people are helpless in the rainwater, waiting for assistance and rescue. The district’s electrical system was knocked out. Many feeders tripped, and electricity was cut off in most areas due to the collapse of power poles.

Heavy rains and flash floods were also reported in other parts of Sindh, including Dadu, Qambar, Shikarpur, and Degree. Because the rains did not stop, people were forced to relocate to safer areas.

Rain fell intermittently in Taunsa Sharif, causing floods in over 100 villages and disrupting people’s lives. The tehsil administration worked all night to rescue those trapped in the flood.

Because of the continuous rain, Sanghar Nullah and Kora Nullah have been flooded. Mangrotha, Sokar, Ahmadani, Chatani, Roof Mandarani, Nari, and Wahwa Tarman villages were evacuated overnight.

The rain isn’t stopping. The administration appears helpless in the face of the natural disaster, having run out of machinery and boats.

“Rescue teams are working in every flood-affected area.” Flooding is not decreasing as a result of the continuous rain. “Right now, 28 boats and 120 rescue personnel are working day and night,” said rescue in-charge Imran Ahmed.

“We’ve lost contact with Wahwa City.” “The rescuers who are present are carrying out the rescue work,” he added. In addition, the flood disrupted the electricity, internet, and cell phone networks.

A flood-like situation has also developed at Head Balloki as a result of India’s release of water into the Ravi River. A red alert has been issued in this regard.

According to rescue sources in Bahawalnagar, the roof of a room collapsed due to rain in the Telianwala area. Three sisters who were sleeping in the room died after being buried under the debris.

The rescue team extracted the bodies of the deceased women from the rubble and transported them to the hospital. The deceased women were identified as Nadira, 24, Razia, 28, and Rubina, 30.

Two of the deceased sisters worked as teachers in a private school.