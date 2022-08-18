Urwa denounces online hate against ‘transgender’ activist

Urwa Hocane denounces online hate against ‘transgender’ activist: Urwa Hocane comes out in support of Mehrub Moiz and recalls her protest against gender rights and identity discussions. Urwa penned a heartbreaking caption: “Mehrub Moiz, I am profoundly saddened and dismayed; in fact, I am at a loss for words over what you had to endure.”

“I can’t even begin to fathom how you deal with such inhuman and insensitive people who educate others on who they are and what their rights should be, despite the fact that they are the only ones who need basic lessons on humanity.”

The Udaari actress stated that these ‘ignorant, heartless individuals have no idea how you become truly yourself in this cruel world.

This comes after fashion designer Maria B claimed Mehrub was not born transgender. Maria B published a note stating that Mehrub Moiz Awan is not a member of the trans community and is actually a man transitioning into a woman. She claimed that the activist was openly promoting the LGBTQ community on social media, which is not the type of influence we as a country want for ourselves and our children.

The trans activist claimed on Instagram that an event at which she was scheduled to speak had been canceled.