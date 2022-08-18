Aromatherapist, nature lover, organic expert Najam Mazari aims to introduce new lifestyle

Please share your success story of Chiltan Pure. Nature always attracted me the most, this persuaded me to take steps to towards such a platform which is known as Chiltan Pure International current day. By the blessing of God, prayers of my parents and with unrest hard work, passion and honesty towards my work, this organisation is ranked in A category countrywide in its domain today. I never hold back waiting for the opportunities to make my dreams come true instead I created, starting my business with available investment and circumstances, I’m not a person to put a curtain on my hard times of the beginning but I want to make it optimism generally for the youth and particularly for all those who want to start their business, I never had a chair when I first time started my work and used to work for hours sitting on the carpet; hard work always brings great achievements.

Was this something you wanted to do all your life? Are you content with where you are in life professionally?

Exploring nature and using that for the betterment of public was one of my top interests always, I achieved a lot of what I wanted to in my life in terms of profession but a lot of thigs are still in queue as I’m working on awareness campaigns by different mediums to make people understand what they need for a healthy life, no doubt I’m satisfied with the position I have at this moment in terms of profession, still I want to do more for my field, my people and for my country.

Why should people buy organic products?

Before the industrial development, people were more intended towards nature, natural and organic products to spend their life and undoubtedly were spending a healthy life with minimum risk of diseases. Medical field has developed itself a lot to treat diseases and help people spend a peaceful life, at the same time there is chain of outbreaking of new diseases. This is happening as the Living style of people has been changed since last century and particularly after two major wars, people are more inclined towards chemical products. Organic products help a person to boost his/ her immunity, reducing the negative impacts of the chemical products, provides proper nutrition to body with no side effects.

Have you ever received negative criticism on your products? If in future you did, how do you plan to deal with it?

Thanks to Almighty that right now I’m not facing that sort of criticism, people who uses our products regularly shares their positive feedback and shifted their lifestyle from Artificial to Natural, unhealthy to organic and claims to be spending a prosperous life. Although we get impression that organic products are costly and results are time oriented. For that we share survey-based knowledge with our clients that if we calculate overall expense of a person using organic products and another using chemical one, overall budget of chemical products user is always high because he is spending a lot on his health by paying hospital bills, compromising on his/ her peace etc. As far as results are concerned so of course organic products take a little time but there is no side effect with prolonged and fruitful benefits.

You are an aromatherapist also. For the uninitiated, please explain what that is and if there’s a market for it in Pakistan.

Aromatherapy is perfume therapy; that is treatment by fragrance. Historically, this way of treatment was used in different spheres of world but in Pakistan there is no market at this moment. I’m promoting Aromatherapy through Chiltan platform as well so that I may use my knowledge for the benefits of the people. Just for an example; Eucalyptus is a product used to cure breathing diseases and another example we can say Lavender is used to treat sleeping disorders. At the same time, I’m optimistic and cheerful that there will be a larger market of Aromatherapy in Pakistan.

How has your education helped in your profession?

As an MBA (Masters in Business Administration), my studies is helping me to take my business on a right track, at the same time my higher studies in Aromatherapy is assisting me to use my skills in my profession and bring developments. Collectively both of my degrees are not only helping me to work on my profession efficiently but I’m also satisfied that in this century I’m one of those who are actually working for the basic object of this Earth; i.e., Human Being.

Which is your favourite organic product?

Moringa powder is my top favourite organic product. It is often called Miracle tree, as well as it is one the bestselling products of Chiltan Pure. Few of its magical results and uncountable benefits are; it nourishes skin and hair, protects liver, dealing with stomach diseases, makes bones healthy, heals the wounds, treating diabetes, asthma and a lot of other benefits.

What are you currently working on?

Currently I’m working in different domains in my own organization as well as other welfare projects. Meanwhile I’m writing a book on oils with detailed research at back-end naming “The Hundred Oils” and hoping to publish it soon, it will be the first book in its genre in Pakistan and I feel blessed that I’ll be the author of such a book in Organic world at state level. I’m working to share awareness programmes with public that how organic products can change their life, exploring the nature in more depth and finding ways to utilize that for the prosperity of common man. At the same time, I’m working for the awareness of local farmers by sharing advanced knowledge of agriculture and cultivation with them and how they can change their traditional ways of farming along with crops to multiply their productivity and revenue. I’m also working to appreciate the youth towards business along with their studies so that we can help in boosting the economy of our country which will ultimately help the overall population in Pakistan.

You are one of the top most influential Pakistanis we have right now. Growing up, who influenced you the most towards achieving your dreams?

First of all, God grants each individual differently in terms of interests. I always found myself tilted more towards nature, being resident of Quetta, I was enjoying a healthy life and observing a natural lifestyle which I missed while spending my student life in rush cities and I overlooked the difference; that was unhealthy lifestyle so my interest, my observation persuaded me to take steps towards such a profession which not only help me but my people as well. Later, I considered to take degree of Aromatherapy to further polish my skills for the betterment of people. Besides all, I was fond of experience of Ibn Sina as he was the most famous physician, did a lot of work in medicine, his work was majorly related to Organic family and notable work are The Book of Healing & The Canon of Medicine, so yes, he captured my attention and influenced me.