More US rate hikes coming but ‘at some point’ pace will slow: Fed

US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agreed that “at some point” it would be appropriate to slow the pace of such hikes, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter-point increases in June and July after US annual inflation spiked to 9.1pc in June. Consumer prices slowed in July to 8.5pc, and soaring gas prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have fallen in recent weeks. “Many expected that growth in economic activity would be at a below-trend pace.”