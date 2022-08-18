Abbasi asks former NAB chief to reveal his assets to public

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that former National Accountability Court (NAB) chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal should reveal his assets to the public. Talking to media outside the NAB court, Abbasi said people should know the reality of those who claim accountability. He said that PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif went to UK for his treatment. He said the decision of Nawaz Sharif’s treatment depends on him and his doctors. While talking about the loans taken by government of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Imran should give an account of the loans taken in his government and the PML-N will be sharing the details of accusations. On the hike of prices of petrol, he said that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) decides about the prices, and the government did not apply any tax on petroleum products. “There is a system to increase or decrease the price of oil, it needs to be deregulated. For the last 30 years, the system has been operating. The price is determined keeping in mind the increase in the prices in the world,” he said. Abbasi said nothing happens in the short term, and long-term measures have to be taken. He said talks are going on with K-Electric to provide relief to consumers. He said the effect of four years of negligence will last for some time on the people.