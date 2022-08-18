Elahi launches Rescue 1122 service across all tehsils of Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi handed over keys of 74 ambulances to divisional emergency officers at a ceremony held at the emergency services academy Thokar Niazbeg as emergency services have been started in all tehsils of the province from Wednesday.

The CM announced to restore the risk allowance of the rescuers adding that the summary of the amendment in the service rules of the rescuers is with the chief secretary which would be considered sympathetically. The law has been enacted by the assembly for rescuers which no one can change, he said. Meanwhile, the government has made all medicines free in emergencies and will also give three times allowance to the doctors on duty in emergencies. I am pleased to observe the presence of rescuers of all the federating units as it’s a good thing that all the provinces are involved in the good work, he remarked.

The CM said that India tries to compete with Pakistan everywhere but is defeated in this field. Rescuers from all the provinces are trained in emergency services academy and this promotes interprovincial harmony, he said. Mutual love has grown between them which was the need of the hour. With the participation of rescuers from four provinces, the bouquet has been completed and its fragrance will never fade because the fragrance of good work remains alive. He noted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also alone but he worked tirelessly to ensure a separate homeland for Muslims. Dr Rizwan Naseer has taken Rescue 1122 to new heights with hard work.

The CM maintained that he has always thought of doing well with others and pointed out that the chief secretary and IG police were posted by Shehbaz Sharif. I have tied them with my heart. I have always prayed to Allah Almighty to help form a good team and I did not disband Shehbaz Sharif’s team. Success lies in thinking good for the companions and I always think good for my team and take them along, he said. I started Rescue 1122 and today, it has become the best organization by bringing laurels home. Rescuers from Sri Lanka and abroad also come to the emergency services academy for training as Rescue 1122 has provided emergency services to ten million people since its inception. He said that there is no rescue system like Pakistan’s anywhere in the world. The response of Rescue 1122 is better and faster than America and England. I need emergency services in England but I had to wait for 25 minutes and waited for 40 minutes in America, he said. There is no resemblance to the way Rescue 1122 worked in corona; when people did dare to touch the dead bodies of corona patients, the rescuers used to bury them. In India, the dead bodies of people who died from corona were collectively burnt. All this work is being done under the leadership of Dr Rizwan Naseer, he added.

The CM said that fear of God Almighty is very important. I advise my children not to hurt anyone. If something hurts you, you should think that others would also feel the same. The CM said that it is not a job to harm or defame someone by raising a finger. The main task is to win people’s hearts. Revenge is always expensive and it has cost the rulers too, but our rulers do not learn, he maintained. We pray that Allah Almighty may always keep Pakistan prosperous and this country develops day and night.

DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Nasir said that Ch Parvez Elahi envisioned launching an emergency service in 2004 and made the impossible possible. Rescue 1122 is South Asia’s model service and has spread to all the tehsils of Punjab.

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, IGP Faisal Shahkar, former parliamentarian Imtiaz Ranjha, Secretary Information Raja Mansoor and a large number of rescuers attended the event.