Railways retrieves 542 acre land

Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 542 acres precious land worth billion of rupees from illegal occupants under its anti-encroachment operation across the country.

“The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Giving details, he said, the department retrieved 273 acres land in Punjab, 133 acres from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107 acres from Sindh and 29 acres from Balochistan.

The official said that out of the total land, 97 acres were commercial, 3165 acres were residential and 110 acres were the agricultural land of the Pakistan Railways.

He said the government was taking several steps to retrieve encroached land from the land grabbers including detailed survey was being carried out to identify the encroached land, occupied by the individuals and under illegal occupation of various government departments.