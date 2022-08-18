Fuel hike a bitter pill to swallow: Tarar

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar said on Wednesday that the prices of petroleum products were hiked by the government with the ‘heavy heart’ and it was a bitter pill to swallow.

Responding to point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem in Senate, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – pledging to bring the subsidies to zero.

The government was compelled to abide by the agreement as it was guaranteed by state of Pakistan.

Despite significant decrease in dollar prices – the benefits of fuel price decrease were not passed on to the masses as the deal to purchase petroleum products was struck when one dollar was equal to Rs 239. And the benefit to decreased prices in international markets would be passed on to the people soon.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said the people has not yet forgotten the amendments introduced in the State Bank Bill by former government. The PTI had left the foreign reserves at lowest level on leaving government. Who enacted Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) laws to gag media?

He said Shehbaz Gill has been incarcerated for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion. The incumbent government has not taken action against any innocent person.He urged the provincial governments to join hands with the federal government to bring solace to the lives of flood hit people. Federal government has also announced a separate relief package for flood hit people in addition to provincial relief packages.