PMAS-AAUR starts monsoon drive

A Monsoon Tree Plantation drive organized by the Green Office of PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi with the collaboration of the Department of Forestry & Range Management & Estate Care Department of the University, has started with an aim to create awareness among students about the importance of trees and to highlight the significance of a green and healthy environment. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman kicked off the campaign by planting a tree of Chir Pine in the University, where the representatives from the Punjab Forest Department, Mr Sajjad Haider Shah, Divisional Forest Officer (Extension), and Rawalpindi, the Registrar of the University along with Deans, Directors and senior officials were also present.

The Vice-Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR in his message said that environmental pollution and temperature is increasing day by day due to the highest deforestation rate in the country and the only solution to these challenges is to plant a tree. He said that trees are the lungs of the earth, which work to provide green shelter in extreme weather conditions, so if we want to keep the earth habitable for humans and animals, we must plant more and more trees. Planting trees is highly mandatory to curb urban flooding being faced by the country in the present scenario which is causing billions of economic loss to the country each year, he said.

On the occasion, while thanking the participants the Director, of the University Green Office, Dr Shahid Ali Khan in formed that University will distribute 10,000 saplings free of cost to the community during this planting campaign.