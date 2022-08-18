Civil officers sensitized to media management during crisis situation

The civil officers from Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Balochistan and other areas of the country were sensitized on media management during crisis situation through lecturers, trainings and mock exercises here at Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) on Wednesday.

A day-long workshop on ‘media management in crisis situation and handling of social media’ was arranged for 91 pre-service courses of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Assistant Commissioners and Sections Officers of Government of Balochistan here at PPSA.

The participants were exposed to different scenarios through mock and individual press talk exercises. Faculty member Col (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed said the prime objective of the workshop was to improve public service delivery through capacity building of the freshly recruited officers of KP and Balochistan governments and help them to handle media during crisis situations.

He appraised the officers about different techniques of media management and reducing media speculations, holding of press conferences, preparation of press releases, control of emotions and strong opening statements. Col Ejaz advised them to confirm and recheck all information before sharing it to the media.

Public Relations Officer, Finance and Health Departments Ataullah Khan said that article 19 of the Constitution provided every citizen freedom of speech and expressions.