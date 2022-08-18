Minister assures full support to CBD, RUDA

Newly appointed Provincial Minister for Housing Urban Development Public Health and Engineering Punjab, Mian Aslam Iqbal met the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) & Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin in a meeting to discuss the progress of Pakistan’s first business district known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) and Ravi Riverfront project.

Secretary Housing Punjab Mr. Shakeel Ahmed, COO of LCBDDA & RUDA Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Commercial of LCBDDA Mr. Mohammad Omer Executive Director Commercial of RUDA Mr. Kashif Qureshi were also present during the meeting.

CEO of LCBDDA and RUDA gave an overview of ongoing and previous activities which have done wonders in terms of wealth generation for the development of Punjab. The housing minister was also briefed about the upcoming future projects of both authorities which will turn out to be a great contribution to the development of the province.

The Provincial Minister lauded the pace of development work and ensured the full support of the Punjab government for the completion of the projects. He further added that we are well aware of the significance of CBD Punjab and RUDA in the development of the province. Uplift and betterment of the public sector is our utmost priority.

The Punjab government has instructed all the concerned departments to ensure public relief. The monitoring mechanism of the ongoing projects in Punjab is blatant proof that the provincial government is committed to providing maximum relief to the public.