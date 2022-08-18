Judge a ‘national criminal’: Fawad

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry termed the judge who granted police an additional remand of Gill as a ‘national criminal’. In a statement, he said the government only seeks Gill’s remand to “torture” him. “It has never been seen that a few days after physical remand is rejected, a further remand is sought,” Fawad said, adding that the plan is to make Gill a witness against PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The PTI leader said he was threatened of cases being registered against him for meeting Gill. “It is a foolish policy to portray the largest party as anti-military.” Fawad said that there is no parallel to the way human rights are being “utterly destroyed” in Pakistan. He said that Gill is being sent into police custody for “torture” instead of interrogation.