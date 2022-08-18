Aamir Khan in talks with distributors to compensate for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ loss

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited project Laal Singh Chaddha failed terribly at the box office and now the actor is reportedly going to provide a compensation to the distributors of the film. It was predicted that the film will earn approximately INR 180 crore but it failed to exceed more than INR50 crore in the first week of its release. The outlet revealed that they were informed by the sources, “Distributors have been hit badly as Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office in India.” The source further added: “Aamir is in talks with concerned parties to compensate them for the loss. The film’s business was hit by various reasons in the country, including the boycott trend.” So far, there is no accurate information regarding the compensation amount that is to be paid to the distributors. Meanwhile, Ajit Andhare, CEO Viacom, discarded all these rumours saying: “There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios and no money is lost in the first place.”