AR Rahman shares throwback picture and fans are loving it

Staff Report

AR Rahman has been ruling the Indian music industry for a decade now and blessed his fans with an ultra-throwback moment on social media. Recently, Rahman took to Instagram to share a beautifully nostalgic childhood picture and captioned it “50 years ago.” The picture is a throwback of him as a child and naturally, fans couldn’t stop adoring the child who turned out to be a legendary musician. A few weeks ago, Rahman also posted a picture of his son Ameen with megastar Shah Rukh Khan, which was captured at the wedding of actress Nayanthara.

