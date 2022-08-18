Dream come true — Aima’s video goes viral

The latest video of famed singer Aima Baig from Pakistan’s independence day celebrations is going viral.

The ‘Aya Lariye’ singer, Monday, reshared a viral video, originally published by a fan, on her stories on the photo and video sharing application. Baig can be seen serenading the concertgoers with a rendition of ‘Jaa Tujhe Maaf Kiya’ – the OST of ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Do Bol’ starring Hira Mani and Affan Waheed.

The song, co-sung by Nabeel Shaukat Ali, is one of the top tracks on the long list of chartbusters credited to Baig.

The songstress who had an opportunity to perform the number live for the crowd at the musical concert – organized on the occasion of Pakistan’s independence day event at Wembley Arena in London, United Kingdom – touted it as a ‘dream come true’ moment of her life.

Baig, 26, is one of the top names in the music scene of Pakistan. She has lent vocals for soundtracks and songs of several superhit projects, including ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2?, ‘Do Bol’, ‘Parey Hut Love’ and ‘Lahore Se Aagey’.

Moreover, Aima Baig became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of Pakistan for 2021. On the personal front, Baig who got engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in 2021, sparked speculations on social media last month with both having unfollowed each other on Instagram.