What Shahid Kapoor told Kareena before getting married

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were one of the hottest celebrity couples. The former couple were seen in several films together Fida and Jab We Met and others.

They eventually ended their relationship. Kareena Kapoor Khan married her fellow celebrity Saif Ali Khan whereas Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput.

The duo has gotten over their breakup. Laal Singh Chadda actor, in an interview, had talked to the Haider star before his marriage and recalled what he had told her.

“Both of us were performing at a Femina event. We chatted. So he actually told me about him getting married before he told the media,” she said as quoted in a report. “I’m very happy for him. He’s doing very well professionally… I haven’t seen Haider yet, but my sister saw it and loved it. And I can vouch for marriage being cool. I’d just like to wish him well.”

The Kabir Singh actor said he would not talk about his breakup because personal and private reasons.

“Today I don’t like talking about my personal relationship because I feel that it’s my personal space. When I was in a relationship with Kareena, I used to think differently, but now things have changed. I have always wanted normalcy in my life. I have come from a middle-class family and a basic background, where I have travelled in buses and trains. I never lived in a bungalow surrounded by guards. But, the fact is that life changes after you become a star and I try my best not to get carried away by my celebrity lifestyle.”

The actor added the breakup hurt him but did not allow it to come in the way of his professional endeavours. Shahid Kapoor said he would work with Kareena Kapoor Khan on future projects as it is professional.