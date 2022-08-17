Netflix releases horror series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ date, cast & more

Cabinet of Curiosities, a new horror drama from Netflix, debuted its trailer on August 16. The series unleashes surprising and thrilling events, is scheduled to release on October 25, 2022.

Based on his short novel of the same name, Spanish filmmaker Guillermo del Toro developed the horror anthology drama series for streaming juggernaut Netflix.

While the other episodes are based on short stories by H.P. Lovecraft, Michael Shea, Emily Carroll, and others, two of the episodes are based on original works by del Toro.

Cast List:

Andrew Lincoln

Ben Barnes

Chloe Madison

Crispin Glover

Eric Andre

F. Murray Abraham

Rupert Grint

Sebastian Roche

Sofia Boutella