Netflix releases horror series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ date, cast & more

Cabinet of Curiosities, a new horror drama from Netflix, debuted its trailer on August 16. The series unleashes surprising and thrilling events, is scheduled to release on October 25, 2022. Based on his short novel of the same name, Spanish filmmaker Guillermo del Toro developed the horror anthology drama series for streaming juggernaut Netflix. While the other episodes are based on short stories by H.P. Lovecraft, Michael Shea, Emily Carroll, and others, two of the episodes are based on original works by del Toro. Cast List: Andrew Lincoln Ben Barnes Chloe Madison Crispin Glover Eric Andre F. Murray Abraham Rupert Grint Sebastian Roche Sofia Boutella Del Toro even dished over the trailer and offered some insight into what fans can expect. He explained, “Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights, some are savoury, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites.”