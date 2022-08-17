Top 10 best fashion designers: no one from India

Fashion designers are the people who not only design clothes, but also design dreams. The list for the best fashion designers is created based on the success and fame earned by a designer. The following list consists the names of the most famous and incredible designers in the world. Here, in this article we’re going to be sharing the top most amazing designers we all know. Without wasting any more time, let’s find out the top ten best fashion designers in the world 2012.

1. Calvin Klein

The short of version of Calvin Klein (CK) is famous and popular almost all over the brand by everyone. In 1968 this brand was founded by Calvin Klein, a famous American fashion designer. He initiated his career by opening a store of men and women’s coat in New York City. Since then, he hasn’t looked behind and has expanded his business with an incredible pace and has been ruling the fashion industry very strongly. He truly deserves to be the number 1 fashion designer in the world 2012.

2. Donatella Versace

He is the Vice President and the chief designer of the Versace Group. Donatella is the first ever fashion designer for using an A-list celebrities to promote her designs on the catwalk, rather than going for nameless models. When promoting her brand in Hollywood, she chose Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Christiana Aguilera, Demi Moore and others to serve the purpose of promoting her brand.

3. Valentino Garavani

He is the founder of the famous brand ‘Valentino Spa.’ He is an Italian designer and an incredible living legend without any doubts. He is best known for designing clothes for some of the famous celebrities around the globe. Princess Margaret, Queen Paola of Belgium, Jacqueline Kennedy and Elizabeth Taylor are some of the famous and regular customers of his.

4. Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani is known to be the only designer who changed the trend of fashion industry after creating the brand “Armani” back in 1975. Armani is also the first ever designer to ban models who has a Body Mass Index under 18. He is truly a living legend and a great fashion designer.

5. Coco Chanel:

She is definitely a leading figure in the fashion industry. She was a French designer and was famous for her famous brand ‘Chanel.’ Up till now, she is the only single fashion designer to be named on the most important people of the century by Time Magazine.

6. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is an incredible designer world has ever seen. He is widely known for his excellent designing and for the brand he introduced ‘Polo Ralph Lauren.’ In 1972, he earned his fame when he introduced a notable short sleeve shirt with the Polo logo on it. He is definitely one of the best designers around.

7. Tom Ford

Tom is widely famous for overhauling ‘Gucci’ in its bad days. Tom Ford is the founding father of the brand ‘Tom Ford’ which totally dominates the accessory and menswear market.

8. Kate Spade

She is the co-founder of the brand “Kate Spade New York,” she holds a graduate degree in journalism from Arizona State University. She is widely known for her designer handbags and is considered to be one of the best bags around.

9. Betsey Johnson

She is famous for her feminine and whimsical designs all over the world. She truly holds a deep knowledge of costumes. Her name was also mentioned in the “Fashion Walk of Fame” back in 2002 and right after that she expanded her business by introducing new line of handbags, scarves, accessories and hats into her specialization.

10. Marc Jacobs

Jacobs belongs to a Jewish family and is the head designer of “Marc by Marc Jacobs, “Louis Vuitton”, “Diffusion Line” and “Marc Jacobs.” While he was studying at the Parson College of Design, he sold out his first ever stack of knit sweaters and with in no time he became the first of celebrities. In 2010, he was also mentioned in the list of 100 most influential people in the world, by Time Magazine.