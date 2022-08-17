Pakistan secures first position in int’l fireworks contest in Russia: A Pakistani Pyrotechnics team (Allied Fireworks) led by Shahid Butt won first place in a major fireworks competition held in Moscow on August 14.

According to Pakistan Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan, the Pakistani team displayed spectacular fireworks in Moscow skies just over the Moscow River. Shahid Butt, he said, used modern technology and creative artwork to show off Pakistani fireworks in front of a Moscow audience.

The envoy predicted that these events would strengthen bilateral ties. The Pakistan Embassy in Moscow also gave Shahid Butt a souvenir for their outstanding performance.

According to Pakistan Embassy in Russia Press Consular Zafar Yab Khan, Pakistan received another honor on the eve of August 14th.

Allied Fireworks, a Pakistani company, brightens up the Moscow skies with Pakistan’s classic folk music ‘Lithe Di Chadar‘ and ‘Damadam Mast Qalandar’, right above the Moscow River, and takes first place in the world fireworks.