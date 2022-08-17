LSM grows by 7.7pc during July-June 2022

The Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production for the old base-year 2005-06, grew by 7.7pc during twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 160.2 points during July-June (2021-22) against 148.7 points during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 7.7pc, according to latest PBS data.

On year-on-year basis, the LSM grew by 14.2pc in June against same month of last year. On Month-on-Month basis, the LSM sector also witnessed increase of 8.2pc in June when compared with the May 2022.

The major sectors that showed positive growth during July-June (2021-22) included textile (2.2pc), food, beverages and tobacco (15.2pc), coke and petroleum products (0.4pc), Pharmaceutical (19.9pc), chemicals (10.2), automobiles (24.6pc), iron and steel products (21.4pc), fertilizer (2.6pc), leather products (2.5pc), paper and board (10.6pc) and wood products (115.7pc).

As per new base-year 2015-16, the LSM witnessed a growth of 11. 7pc in Jul-June (2021-22) compared to same period of last year, while on year-on-year basis it grew by 11.5pc in June, 2022 against same month of the previous year. On month-on-month basis, the LSM posted nominal growth of 0.2pc in June when compared to the month of May 2022. The sectors showing growth during Jul-June (2021-22) included textile (3.5pc), food (8.4pc), beverages (0.5pc), tobacco (15.9pc), wearing apparel (49.4pc), leather products (08pc), wood products (115.7pc), paper & board (10.6pc), coke & petroleum products (0.7pc), chemicals (9.0pc), pharmaceuticals (13.7pc), electrical equipment (2.6pc), machinery & equipment (15.4pc), automobiles (49.4pc), furniture (180.2pc) and other manufacturing (43.2pc). The commodities that witnessed negative growth during the period under review included rubber products (15.8pc), fabricated metals (3.8pc), and other transport equipment (11.2pc). It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data received from sources, including OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), and PBS.