Afghanistan level T20 series with Ireland at 2-2 after 27-run victory

BELFAST: Afghanistan sent a five-match Twenty20 series against Ireland to a decider with a 27-run victory on Monday in a match reduced to 11 overs-a-side by rain. Najibullah Zadran’s 50 off 24 balls and Rashid Khan’s 31 not out from 10 deliveries set an impressive total for the tourists of 132-6.Ireland got off to a flying start through openers Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie, but once they departed inside four overs, George Dockrell’s unbeaten 41 was the only resistance to a dominant Afghanistan bowling performance.Fareed Ahmad took 3-14 with Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq picking up two wickets each.The series decider will take place on Wednesday.

Brief scores:

At Belfast

Afghanistan 132-6, 11 overs (NajibullahZadran 50, Rashid Khan 31 no; G Delany 3-33) v Ireland 105 all out, 11 overs (G Dockrell 41 no; Fareed Ahmad 3-14; Rashid Khan)

Result: Afghanistan won by 27 runs

Series: Tied at 2-2.