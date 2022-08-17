Turkey’s Kenyan-born Can wins second European 10,000m title

MUNICH: Turkey’s Kenyan-born Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Monday as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals.Fresh from sealing the Commonwealth title, Britain’s EilishMcColgan forced the pace in the 25-lap race, but Can hit the front with just under 3km to go.Can, who previously won the 10,000m title in Amsterdam in 2016, was merciless as she turned the screw at Munich’s Olympic Stadium, clocking a winning time of 30min 32.57sec.McColgan claimed silver more than 8sec behind while a second Kenyan-born athlete, Israel’s defending champion and world marathon bronze medallistLonahChemtaiSalpeter, took bronze.In the first field medal of the Euros, world bronze medallist Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands won the women’s shot put with a best of 20.24m on the second of her six attempts.Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo took silver with a national record of 19.82m, Schilder’s teammate Jorinde Van Klinken claiming bronze (18.94).That was closely followed by Croatia’s Filip Mihaljevic claiming victory in the men’s shot with a best of 21.53m, Serbia’s Armin Sinancevic taking silver with 21.39m and Czech Tomas Stanek bronze (21.24).

Norway’s JakobIngebrigtsen kept his bid for a repeat double gold on course after winning his 1,500m heat in 3:38.48.The Norwegian was one of the stars of the Berlin Euros in 2018 when he went home with golds in both the 1,500 and 5,000m.It will be a quick turnaround for Ingebrigtsen, who had to settle for silver behind surprise British winner Jake Wightman in the 1,500m at the world champs.The 5,000m final is scheduled for Tuesday evening, with the 1500m final to be held on Thursday.