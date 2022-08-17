Sophiya Anjam — the radio entertainer everyone’s talking about

You are a renowned RJ, a host, a businesswoman and a globe trotter. Tell us about your success story.

Thank you. I think it all comes down to passion, being adaptable to change and consistency. Whatever I do, I take full ownership of it, give it my best and try to evolve as I go. I work hard and I’m honest to my craft. One thing I have learnt from my professional experience is that you can enjoy the spotlight through shortcuts for only a bit, if you want sustainability, you got to work for it! That is how I have survived in the past almost 16 years in my field and I’d like to believe I’m still relevant.

You have worked with Radio FM91 for over a decade now. What type of camaraderie do you share with your colleagues and teammates? Is it a rewarding experience mentally and professionally?

I joined FM91 in December 2006 and man, it’s going to be 16 years in 2022 Insha Allah! Sometimes I do feel ancient but hey, I started young. Wherever I am today professionally, I owe a huge chunk of it to my radio station. It trained me as a host, groomed me as a professional and even as a human being, plus made me confident as a working woman. The female management always had my back and I felt safe experimenting professionally. That matters a lot, when you have support. All the RJs, staff members, colleagues and my listeners all these years were guiding stars and had a massive impact on my life. It has been rewarding in many ways actually. I’ve grown up at the station, so I have made friends, done networking, created a fan base, learnt on the job, understood my worth, expanded my horizons as a host in other mediums and indulged in substantial mental stimulation. Joining FM91 was one of the best decisions of my life!

‘I have studied radio and TV and my education has given me an extra push and of course, a pre interest in the field’

How much of your education has helped in your career as an RJ and a host?

It has given a cushion to my education because I have done my Masters in Mass Communication. I have studied Radio & TV and my education had given me an extra push and of course, a pre interest in the field. Guess all the courses, internships and trainings paid off!

How much has social media helped you in connecting with clients or listeners and fans? Can it be annoying at times?

Honestly, social media is a great medium to create connections, network with people & have your fan base updated on your work. Since I host events as well, clients usually prefer hosts who have a good engagement online or a decent fan following. Social media has helped me showcase my work professionally, which of course, has helped me get different kinds of gigs and meet various professionals along the way. It can get annoying only if you let it. I am particular about minding my own business online and I hardly comment on issues. I focus more on projecting my work and engaging with my followers when needed. Instead of debating online and dealing with toxicity, I let my work speak for itself

You also give lectures at the prestigious Lahore University of Management Sciences regarding hosting and RJing. How has that experience been for you?

Oh, it was fantastic! The beauty of the CES course at LUMS on hosting, was that people from all walks of life could enrol. I always wanted to mentor those who were interested in becoming professional hosts and glad I got the opportunity to do so. Luckily, the batch I was the instructor for, was well mannered, respectful and intelligent. I had a mentally productive time with everyone and can’t wait to see them in action. It’s time senior hosts share their knowledge with the aspiring ones. I’ll be a proud teacher

What are you currently working on?

Social work is something that my heart is set on. I am the Goodwill Ambassador for Shaukat Khanum Hospital & WWF Pakistan, while being the Champion of Change for TCF Pakistan. I have been doing charity and donation drives for SKMCH for many years now, including awareness sessions on Breast Cancer & other forms of cancer too. I love doing campaigns on the environment with WWF, I guess since I was a kid I always wanted to become a planeteer because of Captain Planet! With TCF, working for underprivileged children just so they get equal education & opportunities, speaks volumes to me. Apart from social work, I am now focused on my own venture ‘The S Studio’, which is a place for renting out space for events, shoots, cooking shows, music events, recordings, also provides audio production & even content creation such as podcasts and web shows etc.

Out of all the celebrities you have worked with and had on your show, who has been the most fun? Who has been the hardest to engage with?

I’ve interviewed a lot of local and international celebrities from Atif Aslam to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Hadiqa Kiani to Reema Ji. Having a chit chat with Ranveer Singh, Alisha Chinoy and Anushka Sharma on call was fun! However, I think my favourite has to be the show I hosted for PTV World called ‘Weekend World with Sophie’ featuring Vital Signs and their reunion of sorts, on TV after many years. I had the late Junaid Jamshed over and I was fan girling throughout! Joining him were Salman Ahmed and Shahi Hasan, while we spoke about Shoaib Mansoor and Rohail Hayyat. I was fortunate enough to have had the opportunity of not just interviewing JJ but being in touch with him afterwards. May Allah bless his soul. That show was the most memorable one for me in my career so far. As for the hardest one to engage with, I’ve had a couple of celebrities over who couldn’t go beyond yes, no, maybe or even one liners with their answers to regular questions. Getting anything out of them was a task & a half but then again, I handle such guests by cutting the interview short or engaging with the audience and divert attention.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

I feel fortunate enough to have been blessed with a lot of things. To have worked with some wonderful people, to have had the most incredible fans, to be invited to prestigious events, to be hosting various events nationally and internationally for the biggest companies, delegates, head of states etc. To be able to give back to the society in many ways, to have been fortunate enough to be part of a media training program for women journalists in the US because of my work. Even getting an award from the government for my hosting services. However, I feel that my biggest achievement is when people trust me enough for their projects and sign me on because they know I can deliver. What professionals say about my work ethics and what I deliver, is in my opinion, my biggest achievement.

You are one of the most influential people of Pakistan. Growing up, who influenced you to pursue your career as a host and RJ?

Thank you for saying that, I appreciate it and I’m humbled. There was always a spirit inside me that wanted to be associated with the mic. Even in school, college and university, I was always in the front when it came to extracurricular activities and hosting. The stage, mic and public speaking has always been my true love, guess it was somehow inherent. Until death do us part, I say. For now, let’s roll!