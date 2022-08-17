I’m ‘easy target’

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday defended government’s decision to hike prices of petroleum products. “I stand behind every decision of the government with full responsibility,” the finance minister said, noting that no economic decision was taken without his input. He said that government did not impose any new taxes on petroleum products. Increasing petroleum prices would have little impact on the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

“We have provided relief to masses when petroleum prices in the international market were moving up,” he said. The government, he said had no ambition to create problems for the masses. The petroleum prices were still lower in Pakistan as compared to Bangladesh and India, he stated.