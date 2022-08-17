Heads roll over Gill ‘torture’ in prison

The Punjab government Tuesday removed DIG Prison Rawalpindi Region and Adiala Jail superintendent from their positions after the PTI alleged that Dr Shahbaz Gill was being tortured at the jail. Shehbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police on sedition charges after he allegedly incited personnel of the armed forces to disobey their commanders in a television phone-in (beeper) conversation. He remains in judicial custody at Adiala jail. Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retired) Hashim Dogar visited the jail on Tuesday and told reporters that Gill was doing well. He said there was no question of Gill being subjected to torture as no one would dare touch him. “If Gill is subjected to torture, we will not let the officer responsible off the hook,” he said. Colonel (retired) Dogar said since Shahbaz Gill was not subjected to torture at the prison, there was no need to conduct a medical examination. Dogar’s clarification, however, could not stop the Punjab government from acting against jail officials. Punjab Minister Basharat Raja announced that the Adiala jail superintendent and DIG Prison Rawalpindi Regions had been removed from their positions.

“DIG and Superintendent Adiala Jail are being removed from their posts on their criminal silence about illegal actions being done with political prisoner @SHABAZGIL,” he said in a tweet. During his visit to Adiala prison, Dogar said that he will try to explain everything to Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. Asked if he supported what Gill had said, Dogar replied, “Absolutely not.” However, shortly after police officials were removed, Dogar tweeted that he had just learned that Gill was put in the death cell on the first night of he was moved to the jail. The minister said that this was against the law and he had endorsed the removal of both officials. Dogar further stated that several people came to meet the PTI leader during custody, adding that this is the federal government’s case and Adiala jail is only his ‘custodian’. The home minister highlighted that there are more than 40 jails in Punjab and the security and food provided in the jail are good.