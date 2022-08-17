IHC grants time to respondents for comments on PTI’s resignations

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the office of Speaker National Assembly to submit comments in petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) challenging phase-wise acceptance of resignations.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the PTI through its lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the representative of speaker NA prayed the court to grant some time for submission of answer into the matter. The court observed that it was serving notice to the speaker office, adding that it had to tell that whether the all resignations of PTI were accepted or not. “What was the reason if the resignations were not accepted so far,” Justice Farooq questioned. He further asked that the then deputy speaker of NA had issued office order regarding the acceptance of resignations, whether it was accepted or not.

The same court also conducted hearing on the petition of PTI seeking to suspend the election schedule announced by ECP against nine constituencies. The court asked the PTI’s counsel whether his party wanted to stop the electoral process in nine constituencies. Faisal Chaudhry Advocate adopted the stance that his party wanted elections in all 123 constituencies instead of nine. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till August 22. It may be mentioned here that the PTI in its plea had adopted the stance that resignations of its MNAs couldn’t be kept pending. It also said that phase-wise resignations were being accepted by the speaker. Meanwhile, the IHC adjourned hearing till September 15 on petition of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHBA) challenging the recent amendments to NAB Ordinance.