Islamabad Police arrest four suspects in foreigners’ harassment case

Islamabad Police have arrested four primary suspects involved in harassment of foreign tourists including women in Shakarparian on August 14. The case pertaining to harassment of foreign tourists was registered at Abpara Police Station. The police apprehended four main suspects in the case on Tuesday. The police have also seized video clips which the harassers had recorded and posted on social media. Notably, the suspects appearing in videos of the vile act are being identified with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The police had said that the harassment incident took place at the Pakistan Monument. The video of the incident went viral on social media and was posted by Islamabad Updates – a Twitter page that posts about different issues in the city. The videos triggered a strong reaction from netizens, with most people asking the authorities concerned to initiate an investigation and take action against the culprits involved. After the incident gained online traction, the sense of urgency to identify the culprits was evident as the Islamabad police tweeted about the incident.