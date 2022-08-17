Parliament Lodges raid: NA panel summons Imran, Sh Rashid today

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid at 2pm today (Wednesday) to inquire them on police action in Parliament Lodges. The meeting of the NA panel was held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday. The committee reviewed the matter pertaining to the Islamabad police raid at Parliament lodges back in March after filing of no-confidence motion against then-PM Imran Khan. The notices have been sent to Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid which read that the raid was conducted on the directions of the former PM and minister. Both have been directed to appear before the committee at 2pm today. On March 10, the Islamabad Police launched an operation in the Parliament Lodges to arrest the volunteers of Ansarul Islam — a sub-organization of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) – who had reached there on the pretext of providing security to their lawmakers.