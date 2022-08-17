APHC leaders express concern over political prisoners’ plight

APHC leaders have expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained APHC leaders, activists and youth and demanded their immediate and unconditional release in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). APHC leader, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Abdul Ahad Parra, in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that the authorities were not only treating the detainees inhumanly in jails in IIOJK and in India but they are intentionally prolonging their illegal detention by not presenting them in courts, KMS reported.The statements said that there was no legal or moral justification to keep political in prisons for a long period on fake charges leveled against them by Indian authorities. They reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue Kashmir right to self determination struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.