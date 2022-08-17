Shallwani meets Lord Sarfraz

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works had a meeting with the Lord Aamer Sarfraz of Kensington in his office. The Lord Sarfraz, is a Member of the House of Lords, the upper house of United Kingdom Parliament. Hon Lord Aamer Sarfraz congratulated Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on assumption of office and expressed the hope that the he will play vital role to meet the housing requirements of federal employees and general public. Both sides also discussed issues of mutual interest. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relation with United Kingdom and is desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields of mutual interests. Secretary Housing also presented souvenir to the distinguished guest.