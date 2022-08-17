Ombudsman reviews arrangements at passport offices

Associate adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Riaz Ahmed Memon on Tuesday visited different passport offices in the metropolis to inspect the process of issuance of important travel document to citizens. Memon visited regional Passport Office Saddar, and South, Central, West and government servants and senior citizens branches. He, accompanied with Ombudsman secretariat regional office’s focal person for media Taqi Muhammad Soomro and other officials, inspected information counter, National Bank fee collection centers and passport delivery counters house in the premises of the regional center Saddar.