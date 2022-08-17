KP approves second shift in 228 more schools

On the recommendations of education monitoring authority’s report, Provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarkai has approved starting of second shift in 228 more schools in the province. He directed the education authorities to bring salaries of the second shift employees at par with the government’s approved minimum wages.

Presiding over a high level meeting here, the minister said second shift in the government schools were started to increase literacy ratio and bring out-of-school children under education-net. The minister was told that a total of 25,765 students including 10,000 female were enrolled in the second shift in the existing 1181 schools. The students’ of second shift has given best results in the recent metric examinations.

The minister directed utilization of all available resources for making ongoing students’ enrollment a success.

Appreciating performance of the government schools’ students in recent metric examinations, the minister said principals and teachers of such schools would be encouraged. He said strict action would be taken against principals and teachers whose students performed bad in matriculation results.