VIVO Y15C debuts in Pakistan featuring astounding design

VIVO, the leading global smartphone brand, announces the launch of the newest member in the Y series, Vivo Y15C in Pakistan. With the launch of the Y15C, vivo furthers its vision of catering to the youth with ‘feature-rich smartphones’ and delivering meaningful innovation across different price ranges.

Ensuring a seamless entertainment experience, the Y15C features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with Eye Protection*. The all-new vivo Y15C has been designed to fit the lifestyles of the young consumers who are always ‘On the Go’ and want a powerful handset to keep them going throughout the day.

The 13MP AI Dual Camera on the back, coupled with an f/2.2 large aperture, reveals minute details in the frame and ensures that the subject is always glowing up, thus delivering an elevated photography experience to users. It is supported by a wide range of features to capture any scenario in the full effect of clarity.

Y15C presents Face Beauty, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Panorama, Documents and Pro Mode to ease the everyday shooting experience. Additionally, it comes with a 2MP Super Macro Camera on the back that offers a 4cm focus, which helps to discover tiny and exciting worlds full of gems hidden from naked eyes.

Furthermore, for stunning selfies, the smartphone is equipped with an 8MP Front Camera.

Blue World City organized grand celebrations for 75th Independence Day in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad

Lahore & Rawalpindi/Islamabad – On the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, Blue World City organized flag hosting ceremonies in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad. Chairman Blue World City, Saad Nazir and CEO, Chaudhry Nadeem Ejaz hoisted the national flag in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and congratulated the nation on 75 years of freedom. At the same time, flag hosting ceremony and a two-day Family Gala was organized at Blue Town with Smart Features in Lahore where the senior management of Blue World City, Blue Town and a promising strength of families attended the event. The Family Gala featured jumping castles, food stalls, juggling exhibition, magic and fire show which ensured the enjoyment of all the participants including the kids.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman Blue World City Saad Nazir said that the Independence Day preaches unity to all Pakistanis. The country boasts an army and population that is ready to sacrifice themselves in the way of Allah. This day also teaches us to achieve freedom from submission to our egos. Let us resolve to progress the spirit of freedom by following the essence of Pakistan’s meaning – La Ilaha Illallah, and to contribute towards the prosperity of this nation to the best of our abilities.

CEO Blue World City, Chaudhry Nadeem Ejaz remarked that it is imperative for us to realize our national duty on Independence Day. To make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous nation, time demands us to put our best in the fields of education, health, socio-economic development, sports, tourism, culture, science and technology. The management of Blue World City aims to contribute to the prosperity of Pakistan by introducing real estate projects that are in line with international standards and will help modernize the traditional real estate market of the country.