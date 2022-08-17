Avalon City Islamabad, Pakistan’s first technologically advanced space

Avalon has launched Pakistan’s first technological city, Avalon City Islamabad for the people who seek economic residencies with environment friendly approach. The project aims to provide the residents with various advanced technological solutions to solve their daily problems and keep them entertained with advanced services, including 3D theatres, virtual theatres, Wi-Fi trees, electric bikes and more tech-based smart living solutions. This will be the future of real estate in the country.

The new housing society is situated on the main Chakri Road, with an easy accessibility from Chakri Motorway Interchange and proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road. This futuristically designed project is available at affordable prices with various plans. The four years payment plan includes eight half-yearly payments or 40 monthly installments. However, 15 percent down payment must be paid at the time of plot reservation.

Amongst other facilities, Avalon City Islamabad supports automated traffic control, street lighting, power supply, object and facial recognition technology, virtual hubs, and many other technological features. It is constructed with sustainable and environment friendly materials to ensure safe and healthy living conditions.