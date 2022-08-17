German man jailed for life over Christmas car ramming

A German man received a life sentence on Tuesday and was ordered into psychiatric treatment for ramming his car into Christmas shoppers in December 2020, killing six people, including a baby. The regional court in the southwestern city of Trier found that the defendant, 52-year-old Bernd Weimann, bore a “particular severity of guilt” for the deadly attack in which he sped down a bustling pedestrian street in his SUV. The judges found that Weimann indiscriminately targeted passers-by with his vehicle, before he stepped out of the car and was arrested. He was convicted of five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder. A sixth victim died nearly a year after the attack. Weimann had been suffering from psychological problems and under the influence of alcohol when he ploughed through the crowd of holiday shoppers, killing an infant, her father and four others. Prosecutors during the year-long trial had argued that Weimann had planned the attack with the intention of “killing or injuring as many as possible”. An expert evaluation prepared ahead of the trial determined that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.