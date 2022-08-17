DR Congo court bails presidential aide in conspiracy trial

A military court in DR Congo on Tuesday granted bail to a former top security advisor accused in a high-profile trial of plotting against President Felix Tshisekedi, his attorney said. “The Military High Court has finally granted bail to our client, Francois Beya, for health reasons,” defence lawyer John Kaboto said. “Our client is also authorised to get treatment in an appropriate hospital facility, either at home or abroad. All he is being asked to do is to submit a request (for it),” he said.

Beya served under dictatorial and democratically elected leaders during four successive regimes. Under the 2001-19 tenure of former president Joseph Kabila, he was head of the General Directorate for Migration (DGM), in charge of implementing immigration policy.

After Tshisekedi took office in 2019, he named Beya his special security adviser and head of the Congolese National Security Council, covering all national intelligence services — a post that earned him the nickname of “Mr Security.” But he was arrested by intelligence officers on February 5 and held at a secret location before being transferred to Kinshasa’s Makala Prison two months later.

He has been charged with plotting against and insulting the head of state, breach of orders and inciting the military to commit acts inimical to duty and discipline. Kaboto said the trial will continue during Beya’s provisional release from custody.

The other defendants are Brigadier Tonton Twadi Sekele, who is on the run; Colonel Tite Cikapa; senior police Superintendent Lily Tambwe Mauwa; Lieutenant-Colonel Pierre Kalenga Kalenga and a civilian named Guy Vanda. These defendants have also applied for bail, and the court may rule on their request next Tuesday, Kaboto said.