Twitter must give Elon Musk only one bot checker’s data, judge rules

Elon Musk has requested papers from Twitter Inc.’s former consumer product director regarding spam and bot accounts, which the entrepreneur has used in his attempt to revoke his $44 billion purchase of the business.

But a judge in Delaware Chancery Court, where the social media company sued Musk to make him complete the deal, also said Twitter doesn’t have to produce documents for most of the employees Musk says are key witnesses on the bots issue.

This month, Elon Musk demanded that a judge order Twitter to reveal the names of employees in charge of determining how much of its user base consists of spam and robot accounts. Musk also accused Twitter of withholding the names of those employees. Twitter has so far divulged the names of “records custodians,” who are less acquainted with the relevant material.

On Monday, Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick mostly denied Musk’s request in a one-page ruling, ordering that Twitter needn’t “collect, review, or produce documents” from any of the other 21 additional custodians Musk asked for. The exception is Kayvon Beykpour, former head of consumer product, who was fired in May.