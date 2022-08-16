‘Habibi’ wins the Internet

Asim Azhar recently released his new single “Habibi” and the song has taken the internet by a storm. The song immediately reached the #1 spot on TikTok, which isn’t a surprise considering the short video platform is the official entertainment partner for this single. The song has been gaining popularity across the board, as it trends at #2 on YouTube and Spotify. “TikTok is the most popular entertainment platform in Pakistan. TikTok, being the official entertainment partner, brought my song to millions of fans, not just in Pakistan but all around the world. The diversity of the audience at TikTok helped make the song popular throughout the country,” said Asim on his song going viral on TikTok. Habibi now has more than 147.4K creator videos on TikTok and close to 7.5 million views on YT. Asim himself has been very actively creating fun videos to his own tune and his fans are quick to follow. The song was released with a unique monsoon-themed lyric video that is also getting a lot of attention on social media.