Apple asks employees to come to office three days a week

Apple has asked the employees to come to the office from September 5 at least three days a week. Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an email to its employees about the new hybrid work-from-office policy, which was obtained by The Verge. In his email, Cook mentioned that the employees are expected to work on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the additional third day will be as per the individual teams. The employees will also get the option to work remotely twice a week.

Apple has frequently pushed its work outside of the office. The Cupertino firm had originally planned to start implementing the mixed work arrangement on January 23, but due to employee backlash, Apple postponed the date indefinitely.

“Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week, with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year,” Cook’s memo to the employee read.

Cook said that the revised framework will enhance the team’s ability to work flexibly, while preserving in-person collaboration. He also urged employees and their families to get vaccinated and get booster shots to slow the spread of the virus.

Apple’s SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi also noted in the memo that the employees will be required to work from the office on Tuesday and Thursdays.

“As you read in Tim’s note, we are modifying the pilot such that our three days in the office include two days with all of us working together in the office on Tuesday and Thursday (our company-wide days), and one additional in-office day chosen by your team, prioritizing collaboration with your immediate co-workers. Over the coming week, please share your input on your team’s third in-office day with your manager. This will help them determine what day works best for the overall team,” he said.