Local shoemaker of Peshawari chappal does not need to be limited to his only shop

If one were to look at shopping trends and the state of retail industry in Pakistan, the last few years have seen drastic changes.

COVID pushed digitalization quite heavily and accelerated the growth of online shopping to an extent, which under normal circumstances would probably have taken multiple years. Consumers were ‘forced’ to go online for buying pretty much everything. However, with lockdowns lifting and day-to-day life resuming, what’s interesting to see would be how much of these trends are going to stick.

The fast-growing penetration of Internet and smartphones in Pakistan, coupled with the fact that we are home to one of the largest young populations globally, means that the audiences which retailers are catering to have very different needs and expectations. The ‘new age consumers’ as they are called, know exactly what they want and are mindful about their purchases as they seek more value for money. They are more aware about trends, new products in the market and their benefits. To be able to gain – and more importantly retain – the attention of these consumers requires revisiting traditional business models.

For smaller retailers, while this may seem like a challenge, there is room for a lot of growth aided by the right use of tech which does not necessarily mean deploying complex tools for harvesting data or hiring extensive teams. A critical aspect to keep in mind is that urban consumers are not the only segment that fall under New Age consumers, but also the rural population. The rapid usage of social media by a large chunk of our population – young working adults, traditional housewives, teenagers, farmers or even senior citizens – means that shifting your presence online opens up a whole new market to target. Signing up on already established marketplaces such as Daraz, or opting to develop your own online presence through services such as Dukan.pk, is a quick and convenient way to kickstart your online journey.

Think of it this way – a local shoemaker who specializes in Peshawari chappal crafting since decades does not need to be limited to his only shop. He can easily receive orders and cater to buyers from all over the country. The seller benefits by an increase in his income, while consumers get the option to buy something unique at a competitive price.

“We firmly believe that the greatest beneficiaries of digitalisation in Pakistan would be our SMEs, given the number of unique businesses we have across the country. Consumer demand is very much there, all that is needed is the gap to be bridged. E-commerce would play a huge role in this, as its current market share compared to our overall retail industry is understandably low. Growth in this segment is inevitable. However, online sales are not the only way retailers can utilize technology to target consumers. When we talk about new age consumers, in the long run what we will see is that the sales model will be a mix of online browsing and going to physical stores – not necessarily in that particular order.” stated Umair Gadit, Co-founder and CEO, Savyour, Pakistan’s first cashback app.

Post-COVID, while some industries are witnessing rejuvenation, the average price value is higher today for most products due to the rising inflation. Digital platforms allow consumers to save more by offering a wide range of options to compare and choose from, avail exclusive discounts and therefore make smarter shopping decisions. Earlier this year, Savyour launched its #NotSoSmall initiative to extend additional support to the hundreds of small and medium businesses that are currently partnered with the platform. This not only includes free of charge digital/in-app marketing and cashbacks upsurge to provide consumers with added incentive, but also mentorship hours by business heads of the company.

“Currently, over 80 percent of the brands listed on Savyour are small/medium businesses. These cover not only online businesses but also retail outlets through our in-store feature. What we are trying to do through this is cater to all preferences of consumers, while help brands build a loyal customer base. When a brand comes on-board with us, their success is ultimately linked with ours. Digital is still a relatively new territory for Pakistan’s market, but by working closely together, we can all help uplift the country’s economy,” commented Umair.