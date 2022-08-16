Everything you need to know about international model Aneesa Sharif Saddique

Aneesa Sharif Saddique also known as Aneesa Sharif is a renowned international model. Aneesa’s success as an International model is due to her hard work and dedication. She is constantly evolving and expanding her skillset, which has helped her build a successful career. Aneesa is a role model to many and is dedicated to helping others achieve their dreams. She is a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and believes that every woman has the ability to achieve greatness. Aneesa and Henna are two sisters who founded Lamour Clinic, a renowned Aesthetic Practice that offers advanced therapies and Facial Harmonisation treatment. Aneesa is also a partner in a training academy, BBAIM.be in the UK where she works alongside a doctor who trains students in Aesthetics. The Lamour Clinic now has seven locations throughout the United Kingdom and has gained an astounding reputation in customer service.

Aneesa Sharif was born in the UK, started her career in 2012 and has made a stellar name for herself in the International Fashion Industry. She has appeared on the covers of magazines all over the world and she is known for her daring fashion choices.

Adnan Ansari had flown his team all the way from London to showcase some of the most exquisite Pakistani fashion ever to be seen in Canada. The first model to walk down the runway was Aneesa Sharif, wearing a stunning Komal Nasir gown. She represented the British Pakistani community in Toronto and set the tone for an evening of luxury and glamour. As the doors to the Riwyat Lifestyle show open, the audience is dazzled by the sight of International Supermodel Aneesa Sharif walking down the runway. Sharif begins to walk down the runway again, this time pausing every few steps to give the audience a glimpse of the different outfits she is wearing. There are dresses in every colour of the rainbow.

Aneesa is a renowned Pakistani face who has been modelling globally for over a decade now. She has done some amazing campaigns with L’Oréal Pakistan and has also graced the covers of magazines like Grazia, Sunday Times, Good Times and Grazia Pakistan. She has even walked at London Fashion Week and was featured in Vogue. Aneesa is a role model for all the young girls out there who want to make a name for themselves in the modelling industry. Aneesa, a young British Pakistani woman, has recently graced the cover of Asiana Magazine with an inspiring interview about her experiences and aspirations. She feels that she has accomplished this, and she wants to use her platform to help others achieve their dreams as well. Aneesa is a name that is now dominating the British Asian modelling industry. Aneesa has been featured in magazines and photoshoots all over the world. She has been awarded ‘Best Female Model of 2016 and 2019. Aneesa is no stranger to the red carpet and has made appearances at movie premiers and Guest appearances for Samsung Pakistan and Pepsi Pakistan. Aneesa is also no stranger to the beauty pageant circuit. She was a judge at a Beauty Pageant alongside Sushmita Sen. Aneesa has also done mainstream beauty campaigns. She’s modelled for SmashBoxuk, Krylon, and Charlotte Tilbury, and Mac for their Asian Bridal representation. Her popularity was cemented with billboard campaigns for Gul Ahmed across Pakistan and peaked her popularity with her Campaign with Elan.

Aneesa has walked the runway for the crème da la crème in Pakistani Bridal Couture Designers such as Faraz Manan, HSY, Ali Zeeshan, Fahad Hussain, Sana Safinaz and this list goes on. She’s been the opening act at fashion weeks in both the UK and Pakistan. She’s strutted the ramps for Bridal Couture Week, Fashion Pakistan, and PFDC. Just this year in February. she opened the show at Asiana and will be glove trotting to Geneva Switzerland for Riwayat lifestyle London show. It’s proven that the world is Aneesa’s oyster and she is sure to keep her 126k followers on Instagram up to date with her monthly travels. We look forward to what this beauty will be getting up too.