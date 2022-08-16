PM forms committee to resolve problems of Chinese companies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday constituted a committee to resolve the problems faced by the foreign investment companies, particularly related to Gwadar Free Zone.

The committee will submit a comprehensive report along with recommendations to the prime minister within 10 days.

Chairing a high-level meeting on investment, Prime Minister Sharif said the Chinese investment companies would be provided facilities on a priority basis.

He directed to remove hurdles in the issuance of visas to Chinese personnel without any discrimination against the project workers related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor with other countries.

The prime minister directed the Investment Board, Planning Ministry and Finance Ministry to jointly devise a comprehensive plan to promote investment.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Miftah Ismael, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, and Advisers Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddine Mehmood, and senior officials.

The prime minister was apprised about the investment of $10 billion by companies in areas of energy, infrastructure, railways and other projects. It was told that in the first phase, an investment of one to two billion dollars was expected in the projects, which would lead to the creation of 45,000 employment opportunities besides improving the ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’ of the country. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to ensure the provision of Rs 50,000 relief to each flood affected family in the flood hit areas through a transparent process within the three days.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will provide Rs 50,000 cash relief to every flood affected family under the supervision of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting of the Relief Coordination Committee constituted for the flood affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyam Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz and relevant senior officials.

Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasay, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Member Provicial Assembly (MPA) Balochistan Sanaullah Baloch attended the meeting through video-link. The prime minister further said that the disbursement of cash relief should be ensured through electronic transfer so that the deserving people get relief.

He directed the Flood Relief Coordination Committee to finalize the process of Rs 50,000 cash relief disbursement and present its report by today evening.

The prime minister said that the joint survey in coordination with the provincial governments for the assessment of flood-related losses should be completed in three weeks instead of five weeks. The provincial governments should also cooperate and coordinate with NDMA regarding the joint survey at the earliest and to ensure timely relief for the flood affected people, he added.

The prime minister said that it was the provincial governments’ prerogative to become part of the federal government’s flood relief efforts, adding, however, the federal government would ensure the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people through its own resources. He also directed the Minister for Information and Broadcasting to formulate a comprehensive awareness campaign in that regard. The meeting was told that a survey would be conducted in coordination with the provincial governments to assess the damages caused by the recent spell of rains and floods.

It was further told that by the time survey was completed, the government, through BISP, will provide Rs 30,000 cash relief to each flood affected family.

The prime minister, however, directed to enhance the cash relief to Rs 50,000 for each affected family and disburse the same under the supervision of NDMA. The meeting was further told that as the federal government was in contact with international donors and other welfare institutions, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank had already assured to provide necessary funds for the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation activities in the flood affected areas.

Besides, the meeting was told that teams of doctors and paramedics had been sent to the flood affected areas and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) was assessing the damages in affected educational institutions. Chief Minister Balochistan and Provincial Chief Secretary briefed the meeting in detail about the life and material losses in Balochistan due to recent rains and the rescue and relief measures taken by the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic fire incident that broke out in Abu Sefein Church in Giza, Egypt.

The prime minister on behalf of the people of Pakistan, extended his condolences to Egypt’s President Abdel Alfattah Al-Sissi and families of the deceased. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

An electrical fire swept through an Egyptian Coptic Christian church during Mass on Sunday, causing a stampede and killing at least 41 people, most of them children and many suffering from smoke inhalation, the Reuters said.