President approves appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as Governor GB

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as the Governor of Gilgit Baltistan. The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in line with Section 33(3) of the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, the President House said. Dr Alvi had accepted the resignation of Raja Jalal Hussain on June 24, 2022. Syed Mehdi Shah is a PPP stalwart. He was elected as the first chief minister of GB after then Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari signed on the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-governance) Order, 2009. In 2020 elections, Shah contested from GBA-7 Skardu on Pakistan Peoples Party’s ticket. He, however, lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon.